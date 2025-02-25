Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra suspended after attacks on crew

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra suspended after attacks on crew

Updated on: 25 February,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Belagavi

Top

Karnataka and Maharashtra suspend bus services after attacks on crew and vandalism of buses in Belagavi, escalating tensions over a language dispute.

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra suspended after attacks on crew

File Pic

Listen to this article
Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra suspended after attacks on crew
x
00:00

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended indefinitely following attacks on buses and their crew members, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.


According to PTI, the decision was taken after incidents of violence were reported in Belagavi, a border district that has historically witnessed tensions over linguistic and regional issues.


A senior officer from the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) stated, "We have suspended bus services to Maharashtra since yesterday.


The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also halted its services to Karnataka."

The suspension comes amid heightened unrest following an altercation involving a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor and a passenger.

According to reports, a group of individuals allegedly stopped a KSRTC bus and assaulted both the conductor and driver for not communicating in Marathi.

The passenger, reportedly a minor girl, later filed a complaint alleging misconduct by the conductor.

The incident quickly escalated into a major dispute, leading to attacks on bus drivers and vandalism of public transport vehicles from both states. In response, authorities decided to suspend operations to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by Narayana Gowda, has announced a protest march under the banner of ‘Belagavi Chalo’ on Tuesday. As per PTI reports, the KRV intends to carry out a large-scale demonstration in Belagavi, including a public meeting to address the growing concerns surrounding the issue.

Amid rising tensions, Karnataka ministers have urged for peace and harmony, appealing to the public to refrain from violence.

However, Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to take strict action against those responsible for the attacks on KSRTC buses.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra karnataka mumbai news India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK