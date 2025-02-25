Karnataka and Maharashtra suspend bus services after attacks on crew and vandalism of buses in Belagavi, escalating tensions over a language dispute.

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended indefinitely following attacks on buses and their crew members, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the decision was taken after incidents of violence were reported in Belagavi, a border district that has historically witnessed tensions over linguistic and regional issues.

A senior officer from the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) stated, "We have suspended bus services to Maharashtra since yesterday.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also halted its services to Karnataka."

The suspension comes amid heightened unrest following an altercation involving a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor and a passenger.

According to reports, a group of individuals allegedly stopped a KSRTC bus and assaulted both the conductor and driver for not communicating in Marathi.

The passenger, reportedly a minor girl, later filed a complaint alleging misconduct by the conductor.

The incident quickly escalated into a major dispute, leading to attacks on bus drivers and vandalism of public transport vehicles from both states. In response, authorities decided to suspend operations to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by Narayana Gowda, has announced a protest march under the banner of ‘Belagavi Chalo’ on Tuesday. As per PTI reports, the KRV intends to carry out a large-scale demonstration in Belagavi, including a public meeting to address the growing concerns surrounding the issue.

Amid rising tensions, Karnataka ministers have urged for peace and harmony, appealing to the public to refrain from violence.

However, Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to take strict action against those responsible for the attacks on KSRTC buses.

(With inputs from PTI)