The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked all food businesses, including e-commerce food business operators (FBOs), to remove claims of A1 and A2 types from the packaging of milk and milk products. The two categories differ in terms of the beta-casein protein (a major component of cow's milk) the product may contain

Representative pic

Listen to this article Can't market milk, ghee, butter under A1, A2 categories, FSSAI directs food business operators x 00:00

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked all food businesses, including e-commerce food business operators (FBOs), to remove claims of A1 and A2 types from the packaging of milk and milk products. The two categories differ in terms of the beta-casein protein (a major component of cow's milk) the product may contain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A1 category of milk and milk products is consumed more than A2 category products. It is generally found in the milk from northern Europe (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway etc) cows and the milk has a higher fat content and calorie count. Some studies also suggest that A1 products can cause diabetes and heart issues.

The A2 milk and dairy products is found in milk from cows that originated in France and near England. It has lower fat content but more protein.

Some studies suggest that A2 milk and milk products are healthier and may not cause the digestive problems that A1 milk and dairy products do. It also contains more calcium and is considered good for the bones. The consumption of A2 products can lower heart problems and diabetes, suggest some studies.

FSSAI said several FBOs are selling or marketing milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, curd etc as A1 and A2 under the FSSAI licence number and registration certificate number.



The food safety regulatory body further emphasised that standards of milk as specified in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, do not mention or recognise any differentiation of milk based on A1 and A2 types.



"The FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products. E-commerce FBOs are instructed to remove all the claims related to A1 and A2 proteins from their websites immediately. Further, the concerned FBOs shall ensure strict compliance of the same with effect from the date of issuance of this direction," the release published on Wednesday mentioned.



The release further stated that FBOs can exhaust the available pre-printed labels within six months from the date of issuance of this order. However, no further extension will be granted to any FBO, the release said.

(With ANI inputs)