Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia said that the pit may have been caved in due to heavy rain this year

A 15-foot-deep pit has been formed on a road in the Trilokpuri area of the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia said that the pit may have been caved in due to heavy rain this year.

"This incident happened around 9 pm...we informed the police, and they came here and placed barricades and stopped people from going there. This pit must have formed due to heavy rain this year," he said on Thursday.

Further details are awaited.

