Cave in near Delhis Trilokpuri area creates 15 foot deep pit

Cave-in near Delhi's Trilokpuri area creates 15-foot deep pit

Updated on: 20 September,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia said that the pit may have been caved in due to heavy rain this year

Cave-in near Delhi's Trilokpuri area creates 15-foot deep pit

A 15-foot-deep pit has been formed on a road in the Trilokpuri area of the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia said that the pit may have been caved in due to heavy rain this year.


"This incident happened around 9 pm...we informed the police, and they came here and placed barricades and stopped people from going there. This pit must have formed due to heavy rain this year," he said on Thursday.



Further details are awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

