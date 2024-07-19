Centre lists 6 new bills for upcoming Parliament session

The Parliament session beginning July 22 will conclude on August 12

The Centre has listed six new bills for introduction, in the upcoming Parliament session beginning Monday.

Besides the Finance Bill, the government is also expected to propose the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Boilers Bill, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill once the Parliament session commences next week.

According to the PTI report, 'The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill' that is listed for introduction, consideration and passage seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of different organisations working in the field of disaster management, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday.

As per the PTI report, Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, seeks to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

The Parliament session beginning July 22 will conclude on August 12.

The highlight of this Parliament session will be the presentation of the Union budget for the financial year 2024-25. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23, according to the PTI report.

According to the news agency report, the proposed Boilers Bill seeks to replace the pre-independence era law.

Meanwhile, other bills listed for introduction and passage during the session the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which decides the parliamentary agenda.

As per the PTI report, the committee chaired by the Speaker has Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), P P Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP) and Lalji Verma (SP) as members.

