Chandra Grahan 2023: When, where and how to watch live stream of year's first Lunar Eclipse

Representational Pic.

On May 5, India will experience the unique Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse will continue from 8:45 p.m. to 1:02 a.m. (Indian time) on Friday, reaching its peak at 10:56 p.m. Additionally, observers will be treated to subtle changes in the Moon's colour and shadow during this time.

Eclipses are significant astronomical events that are rarely observed. Chandra Grahans, often referred to as lunar eclipses. It takes place when the Earth blocks the Moon from receiving light from the Sun. This happens when the Earth is in the centre of a straight line formed by the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon.

Since it is thought that any planetary motion or location of celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Moon, may have an impact on a person's health, eclipses are thought to be of utmost importance. Similar to this, tradition holds that alterations in the Sun's and Moon's positions can have an effect on pregnancy. Because of this, pregnant women are frequently advised to take special precautions to reduce their exposure to dangers in various cultures, communities, and geographic locations.

Experts suggest that there are safer ways to see the Chandra Grahan. During tonight’s lunar eclipse, the Moon will only pass through the faint outer edges of the Earth’s shadow (the penumbra).

For viewers in New Delhi, the eclipse will start at 8.45 pm on May 5 and will go on till 1.02 am, according to the astronomy guide website 'In The Sky'. It should be visible in all regions of the world where the moon will be above the horizon during the eclipse.

The lunar eclipse will be live-streamed by several YouTube channels including NASA. It will also be available to watch on the timeanddate.com website and its YouTube channel. Also, you can watch it online on the 'Royal Observatory Greenwich' YouTube channel.