×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai
Modi govt weakening laws framed by UPA to empower tribals: Rahul Gandhi
Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhatrapati Shivaji an idol hero till sun and moon exist Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Shivaji an idol, hero till sun and moon exist: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:40 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

A major row erupted a day after Koshyari called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an idol of "olden times" at a function in Aurangabad

Chhatrapati Shivaji an idol, hero till sun and moon exist: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


Amid a row caused by remarks of Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the warrior king will remain a hero and idol for the state and country as long as the sun and moon exist.


A major row erupted a day after Koshyari called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an idol of "olden times" at a function in Aurangabad. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi of claiming the founder of the Maratha empire apologised to Mughal king Aurangzeb five times.



"One thing is clear that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain a hero and idol of Maharashtra and our country till the Sun and the Moon exist," Fadnavis, who is attending the closing ceremony of the 71st All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in Pune, told reporters.


"Even Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had no doubts about this in his mind. Thus, there are various meanings derived from the remarks made by the Governor. I feel there is no other role model than that of Shivaji Maharaj in the country," he added.

Also Read: Uddhav-led faction's office in Thane razed as part of anti-encroachment drive

Clarifying the statement made by Trivedi, the deputy CM said, "I have clearly heard the statement given by Sudhanshu Trivedi. He never made any statement that Shivaji Maharaj has apologised."

Earlier in the day, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Koshyari must reconsider his continuing on the post of Maharashtra governor, while the Sharad Pawar-led party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto had demanded that the BJP sack Trivedi.

Meanwhile, speaking about the police event, Fadnavis, who heads the Home department, said a special sports complex and hostel would be built for police personnel, and a proposal on it was in the final stage.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis news pune india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK