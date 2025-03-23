This year, 107 Maoists have laid down arms so far, while 82 ultras have been gunned down and 143 Naxalites have been apprehended in Bijapur. The surrendered Naxalites will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy

The surrendered Naxalites expressed disillusionment with the 'inhuman and hollow' Maoist ideology. Representational pic

Twenty-two Naxalites, including six with a collective bounty of Rs 11 lakh, surrendered to authorities in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a police officer stated. Among those surrendered, Ayatu Punem, Pandu Kunjam, Kosi Tamo, Sona Kunjam, and Lingesh Padam carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each, while Tibruram Madvi had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, Ayatu Punem was a member of Platoon Number 1 under the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of the outlawed Maoist organisation while Pandu Kunjam and Kosi Tamo were part of Platoons Number 9 and 10, respectively. Sona Kunjam was associated with the Telangana State Committee of the Naxal outfit, while Madvi served as the Jantana Sarkar head. Lakhma Kadti was identified as the president of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS), and the remaining members held lower-level positions.

According to PTI, the police officer revealed that this year alone, 107 Maoists have surrendered, 82 have been killed in encounters, and 143 have been apprehended in Bijapur. The surrendered Naxalites expressed disillusionment with the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology and appreciated the Naxalism elimination policies of Chhattisgarh, along with the police's rehabilitation efforts. The surrendering members are expected to receive benefits under the government's rehabilitation policy.

Two security personnel injured as Naxalites trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) sustained minor injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police reported.

The explosion occurred around 5.45 pm near the Gorla rivulet under the jurisdiction of Madded police station when an STF team was returning from an anti-Naxalite operation in a pick-up vehicle. According to officials, the Naxalites had intended to target the vehicle, but the IED detonated at a distance, minimising the impact.

"There was no significant damage to the vehicle or serious injuries to personnel. The two STF members suffered minor injuries due to the shockwaves from the explosion," an official stated.

The injured personnel received first aid at a primary health centre in Madded and were later shifted to the Bijapur District Hospital for further medical care. Their condition is reported to be stable, and they are out of danger.

Following the blast, a combing operation was launched in the area to locate the Naxalites involved in the attack. Security forces remain vigilant, intensifying efforts to prevent such incidents in the region.

(With PTI inputs)