Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Maoists, victims to get govt aid

Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Maoists, victims to get govt aid

Updated on: 24 March,2025 09:10 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |



The ‘Chhattisgarh Maoist Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025’ aims at providing higher compensation, free education, healthcare facilities and job opportunities to victims of Maoist violence

Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Maoists, victims to get govt aid

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai. Pic/X@vishnudsai

Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Maoists, victims to get govt aid
Land to civilian victims of Maoist violence and increased compensation for the kin of those killed while assisting in anti-Maoist operations are part of the new rehabilitation policy recently cleared by the Chhattisgarh cabinet, an official said. The ‘Chhattisgarh Maoist Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025’ aims at providing higher compensation, free education, healthcare facilities and job opportunities to victims of Maoist violence.


Also, surrendered Maoists will receive rehabilitation and legal support to start a new life, the official said on Saturday. The primary objective of the new policy is to support those affected by Maoist violence and reintegrate surrendered maoist into the society. The Chhattisgarh government believes a balance between strict action and rehabilitation is essential to eliminate Maoism, the official added.


Compensation given in the case of death of ‘gopniya sainik’ (informers) specially assisting police in anti-Maoist operations has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (over and above the compensation payable under central schemes). A surrendered Moaist will receive a cash assistance of Rs 50,000.


A Maoist who is unmarried, or whose spouse is not alive, will be given a grant of Rs 1 lakh within three years for marriage. A surrendered Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh or more will be allotted a maximum of four decimal (1742 sq ft) land in urban areas, or maximum one hectare of agricultural land in rural areas.

