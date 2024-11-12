Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has announced that oral requests for urgent hearings will no longer be allowed, instructing lawyers to submit requests through email or written slips. The move is part of his vision to streamline processes and promote citizen-centric judicial reforms.

Pic/ PTI

Chief Justice Khanna ends oral requests for urgent case hearings

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, announced on Tuesday that oral requests for urgent listing and hearings of cases will no longer be permitted. Instead, lawyers seeking out-of-turn listings on urgent grounds must now submit their requests either via email or in written form, detailing the reasons for urgency.

Previously, lawyers would present their cases before the Chief Justice-led bench at the beginning of the day’s proceedings to seek priority hearing. However, CJI Khanna has now mandated a formal process for urgent requests. “No written or oral mentions anymore,” the CJI stated. “Only in email or written slip/letters. Just state the reasons for urgency,” he added, according to PTI.

In outlining these changes, Chief Justice Khanna also expressed his commitment to a citizen-centric approach to judicial reforms. He stressed that one of the judiciary's foremost responsibilities is to ensure fair access to justice for all citizens, irrespective of their social status, financial standing, or power.

Justice Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In his inaugural statement, he acknowledged the great honour of leading the judiciary, which he described as the “third pillar of democracy.” According to PTI, he noted the judiciary’s essential role as a guardian of the Constitution and protector of citizens' fundamental rights.

Chief Justice Khanna stated, “Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system. The Constitution entrusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and the responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice.” He emphasised that justice must be accessible, fair, and without bias, providing equal opportunities for all to pursue justice, regardless of wealth or status.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice identified several key areas of reform necessary to modernise and enhance the efficiency of India’s justice delivery system. Among the challenges he highlighted were the pressing need to reduce case backlogs, make litigation more affordable, and simplify complex legal procedures, according to PTI. He acknowledged that while the judiciary should be robust and independent, it must also be user-friendly, catering to the needs of all citizens.

CJI Khanna also emphasised the importance of making the judiciary more approachable and outlined his intent to implement a self-evaluative approach in the Supreme Court’s operations. This approach would involve a system that remains receptive to feedback from both citizens and legal professionals, promoting greater responsiveness and efficiency within the judicial system.

Additionally, the Chief Justice pledged to enhance clarity in judgments, ensuring that legal decisions are comprehensible to the general public. To further ease the judicial process, he highlighted the role of mediation in resolving disputes outside the courtroom. This approach, he believes, can offer citizens quicker and more efficient resolution, helping to alleviate the load on the judicial system.

Criminal case management, another priority outlined by the Chief Justice, aims at reducing the duration of trials by adopting systematic and streamlined approaches. He pledged to simplify legal procedures so that they are less burdensome for citizens. His goal, he stated, is to provide an efficient justice delivery framework that aligns with the needs and expectations of the public.

According to PTI, CJI Khanna’s vision for the judiciary is focused on balancing judicial efficiency with accessibility and fairness, ensuring that every citizen has equitable access to justice. He further emphasised that the judiciary’s role is not only as a dispute resolver but also as a steadfast protector of citizens’ rights.

With these reforms in mind, Chief Justice Khanna signalled his dedication to building a justice system that is both resilient and responsive, ensuring timely and fair resolutions for all.

(With inputs from PTI)