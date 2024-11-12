Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Chief Justice Khanna ends oral requests for urgent case hearings

Chief Justice Khanna ends oral requests for urgent case hearings

Updated on: 12 November,2024 12:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has announced that oral requests for urgent hearings will no longer be allowed, instructing lawyers to submit requests through email or written slips. The move is part of his vision to streamline processes and promote citizen-centric judicial reforms.

Chief Justice Khanna ends oral requests for urgent case hearings

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article
Chief Justice Khanna ends oral requests for urgent case hearings
x
00:00

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, announced on Tuesday that oral requests for urgent listing and hearings of cases will no longer be permitted. Instead, lawyers seeking out-of-turn listings on urgent grounds must now submit their requests either via email or in written form, detailing the reasons for urgency.


Previously, lawyers would present their cases before the Chief Justice-led bench at the beginning of the day’s proceedings to seek priority hearing. However, CJI Khanna has now mandated a formal process for urgent requests. “No written or oral mentions anymore,” the CJI stated. “Only in email or written slip/letters. Just state the reasons for urgency,” he added, according to PTI.


In outlining these changes, Chief Justice Khanna also expressed his commitment to a citizen-centric approach to judicial reforms. He stressed that one of the judiciary's foremost responsibilities is to ensure fair access to justice for all citizens, irrespective of their social status, financial standing, or power.


Justice Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In his inaugural statement, he acknowledged the great honour of leading the judiciary, which he described as the “third pillar of democracy.” According to PTI, he noted the judiciary’s essential role as a guardian of the Constitution and protector of citizens' fundamental rights.

Chief Justice Khanna stated, “Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system. The Constitution entrusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and the responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice.” He emphasised that justice must be accessible, fair, and without bias, providing equal opportunities for all to pursue justice, regardless of wealth or status.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice identified several key areas of reform necessary to modernise and enhance the efficiency of India’s justice delivery system. Among the challenges he highlighted were the pressing need to reduce case backlogs, make litigation more affordable, and simplify complex legal procedures, according to PTI. He acknowledged that while the judiciary should be robust and independent, it must also be user-friendly, catering to the needs of all citizens.

CJI Khanna also emphasised the importance of making the judiciary more approachable and outlined his intent to implement a self-evaluative approach in the Supreme Court’s operations. This approach would involve a system that remains receptive to feedback from both citizens and legal professionals, promoting greater responsiveness and efficiency within the judicial system.

Additionally, the Chief Justice pledged to enhance clarity in judgments, ensuring that legal decisions are comprehensible to the general public. To further ease the judicial process, he highlighted the role of mediation in resolving disputes outside the courtroom. This approach, he believes, can offer citizens quicker and more efficient resolution, helping to alleviate the load on the judicial system.

Criminal case management, another priority outlined by the Chief Justice, aims at reducing the duration of trials by adopting systematic and streamlined approaches. He pledged to simplify legal procedures so that they are less burdensome for citizens. His goal, he stated, is to provide an efficient justice delivery framework that aligns with the needs and expectations of the public.

According to PTI, CJI Khanna’s vision for the judiciary is focused on balancing judicial efficiency with accessibility and fairness, ensuring that every citizen has equitable access to justice. He further emphasised that the judiciary’s role is not only as a dispute resolver but also as a steadfast protector of citizens’ rights.

With these reforms in mind, Chief Justice Khanna signalled his dedication to building a justice system that is both resilient and responsive, ensuring timely and fair resolutions for all.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court Droupadi Murmu national news India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK