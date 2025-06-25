Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > India News > Article > Child rescued 72 year old kidnapper arrested by Delhi police

Child rescued, 72-year-old kidnapper arrested by Delhi police

Updated on: 25 June,2025 01:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The Jama Masjid police team launched a thorough investigation, which involved the scanning of CCTV footage from the vicinity to track the movements of the missing child as well as the kidnapper. During the analysis, visuals from CCTV cameras showed a woman taking the girl inside the metro station from the Jama Masjid Metro Gate No. 1

Child rescued, 72-year-old kidnapper arrested by Delhi police

The accused woman has been arrested, and the rescued child has been reunited with her family. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Child rescued, 72-year-old kidnapper arrested by Delhi police
x
00:00

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was kidnapped on the evening of June 23 near the Jama Masjid metro station was safely rescued and reunited with her family. The Jama Masjid police team under Central District informed that the kidnapper was a 72-year-old woman who is now under arrest.

According to officials, the girl went missing while playing in a crowded area near the Jama Masjid Metro Gate. Despite immediate efforts by the family and locals, the child could not be found anywhere. The girl's parents soon suspected that someone had abducted the girl and approached the police for help.


The Jama Masjid police team launched a thorough investigation, which involved the scanning of CCTV footage from the vicinity to track the movements of the missing child as well as the kidnapper. During the analysis, visuals from CCTV cameras showed a woman taking the girl inside the metro station from the Jama Masjid Metro Gate No. 1


Further investigation revealed that the woman boarded the metro with the child and later deboarded at Uttam Nagar East metro station. The team analysed the CCTV from the Uttam Nagar area and traced the location where the kidnapper took the girl.

The CCTV led the police to JJ Colony in Hastsal, Uttam Nagar, where the accused, who was a 72-year-old Hasina, was located. The child was recovered safely from her possession.

The accused woman has been arrested, and the rescued child has been reunited with her family.

In a similar case of kidnapping and arrest, the Delhi High Court on Monday, June 23, granted protection from arrest to a CRPF Jawan who is an accused of kidnapping a man. He has been granted relief in view of his willingness to join and cooperate in the investigation.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted relief to Bhabani Chib and ordered that he not be arrested till the next date of hearing. He will join the investigation on June 24."

The Petitioner is directed to appear before the IO on 24.06.2025 at 5:00 pm and as and when further summoned by the IO," Justice Arora ordered on June 23.

An FIR was registered at the Saket police station on the Complaint of the victim's wife. The High Court has directed Delhi police to file a status report two days before the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 3, 2025. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

delhi high court delhi police news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK