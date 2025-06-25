The Jama Masjid police team launched a thorough investigation, which involved the scanning of CCTV footage from the vicinity to track the movements of the missing child as well as the kidnapper. During the analysis, visuals from CCTV cameras showed a woman taking the girl inside the metro station from the Jama Masjid Metro Gate No. 1

The accused woman has been arrested, and the rescued child has been reunited with her family.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was kidnapped on the evening of June 23 near the Jama Masjid metro station was safely rescued and reunited with her family. The Jama Masjid police team under Central District informed that the kidnapper was a 72-year-old woman who is now under arrest.

According to officials, the girl went missing while playing in a crowded area near the Jama Masjid Metro Gate. Despite immediate efforts by the family and locals, the child could not be found anywhere. The girl's parents soon suspected that someone had abducted the girl and approached the police for help.

Further investigation revealed that the woman boarded the metro with the child and later deboarded at Uttam Nagar East metro station. The team analysed the CCTV from the Uttam Nagar area and traced the location where the kidnapper took the girl.

The CCTV led the police to JJ Colony in Hastsal, Uttam Nagar, where the accused, who was a 72-year-old Hasina, was located. The child was recovered safely from her possession.

The accused woman has been arrested, and the rescued child has been reunited with her family.

