PM Modi congratulated Chile President Font for his first Indian visit. File pic

Listen to this article Chile an important friend, says PM Modi during President Font's visit to India x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Chile is an important friend and partner country.

PM Modi along with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font on Tuesday addressed the press at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, the ANI reported.

PM Modi held talks with Font on Tuesday. He said that the countries are collaborating on a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

PM Modi also mentioned that their team will focus on critical minerals.



"Today we have instructed our teams to begin discussions on a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Partnership in the field of Critical Minerals will be emphasized. Work will be done to establish resilient supply and value chains," he said.



"India is ready to share its positive experience with Chile in Digital Public Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Railways, Space and other areas," PM Modi added.



According to ANI reports, PM Modi stated that they also signed a letter of Intent as Chile is regarded as the 'Gateway to Antarctica'.



"We see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica. We welcome the agreement reached today on the Letter of Intent between the two sides to enhance cooperation in this important area," he said.



Chile is seen as a gateway to Antarctica because of its geographic proximity and the presence of key cities like Punta Arenas, which serve as major departure points for expeditions and scientific research trips to the continent.



"India has been a reliable partner in ensuring the health security of Chile. We agreed to further deepen this cooperation. It is a matter of great happiness that the people of Chile have adopted yoga as a healthy lifestyle. The declaration of November 4 as National Yoga Day in Chile is an inspiration for all of us. We also discussed enhancing cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional medicine in Chile. The growing cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of our deep mutual trust," PM Modi said.



PM Modi also congratulated Font for his first Indian visit. He said that Chile was an important partner country for India.



"This is President Boric's first visit to India and his commitment to strengthen the friendship and relations with India is truly amazing. I heartily welcome him and the distinguished delegation that has come with him. Chile is an important friend and partner country for India in Latin America," he said.



PM Modi stated that during the discussions, the two leaders identified untapped potential in the area of investment.



"In today's discussions, we identified several new initiatives to enhance cooperation in the coming decade. We welcome the growth in mutual trade and investment. We agree that there is also untapped potential for more cooperation in this," he said.



PM Modi further mentioned that the two countries will collaborate in the agricultural sector, and that India will share its experience in various other sectors.



"Cooperation will be done to ensure food security by combining each other's capabilities in the field of agriculture. India is ready to share its positive experience with Chile in digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, space and other areas," he said. (ANI)





(With ANI inputs)