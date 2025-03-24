Two hundred citizens signed a letter and lodged complaints with various authorities, including the police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the National Green Tribunal (Western Zone), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Zone A authorities of the PCMC, demanding that the IMD's radar project should not be allowed at any cost

The Durga Devi Tekdi Samvardhan Group hands over a letter to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation chief Shekhar Singh

Citizens, environmental activists, and nature lovers have opposed the authorities for allowing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to finalise Durga hill in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad for setting up its X-band Doppler weather radar for Pune district. Durga Devi hill is the only hill in Pimpri-Chinchwad where thousands of people go for a morning walk every day to breathe clean air.

Two hundred citizens signed a letter and lodged complaints with various authorities, including the police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the National Green Tribunal (Western Zone), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Zone A authorities of the PCMC, demanding that the IMD's radar project should not be allowed at any cost.



The spot where the Doppler weather radar is to be set up

The radar was originally planned for Vetal hill in Pune city, but due to a lack of infrastructure, opposition from some citizens, and other logistical challenges, the IMD decided to relocate the project to Pimpri-Chinchwad. Members of the Durga Devi Samvardhan Group, a city-based environmental organisation, expressed anger at the government authorities for failing to take citizens into confidence and showing disregard for environmental preservation.

Suresh Ghule, a member of the group, told mid-day, “The government authorities have no limits. They are destroying the environment of Durga Devi Tekdi. The unauthorised tree cutting, hilltop destruction and various illegal development projects are causing severe environmental and ecological disturbances.”

Durga Tekdi has developed as a tourist destination over the last 40 years. Various tenders were floated, and multiple plantation drives were carried out in phases using taxpayers’ money. Regular entry fees are charged for maintaining the park, making it the most visited destination in PCMC, as stated in the letter sent to all authorities.

Environmental activists stated that the most visited spot of Durga Tekdi, famous for its breathtaking views and sunrise and sunset points, was recently destroyed due to unauthorised construction activities. These include the erection of telecommunication towers and container rooms on the hill slopes. Several old trees, including a religious tree worshipped by the public, were chopped down without proper permission or ecological surveys. Additionally, a banner has now been put up announcing the construction of a massive water storage tank at the very spot where PCMC recently spent lakhs of rupees on plantation efforts.

Activists allege that now, both newly planted and old trees will be cut down for the construction. The area is home to diverse wildlife, including peacocks, rabbits, and migratory birds. Activists claim that the destruction of their habitat due to illegal activities and upcoming construction projects is severely harming the local ecosystem.

Activists’ demands

They demanded immediate action to cancel the construction of the water storage tank and the IMD weather radar tower. They also called for a halt to all illegal construction and tree-cutting activities in the area. Additionally, they urged authorities to conduct a thorough ecological survey to assess the damage already caused and ensure that all future development projects comply with environmental laws and regulations.

Locals speak

Dhananjay Shedbale, an environmental activist and trustee of Devrai Foundation, Pune, told mid-day, “The local authorities have taken us for granted. They didn't even discuss the plan with citizens. They are targeting green spaces, which are essential for clean air.” Shedbale added, “The PCMC needs to consult people before launching such projects in the city, especially if they disturb the ecological structure.”

Neelam Kulkarni, a regular morning walker at Durga Devi Tekdi, said, “We have been coming here for almost two and a half decades. Earlier, this place was untouched. Recently, many commercial establishments and hawkers have come up. Police vehicles now ply to the top since they have set up a centre there. This is a place where unique flora and fauna thrive. Researchers and bird watchers spend time here for study. It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain the sanctity of this place.” When contacted, IMD officials confirmed the project’s progress. Kripan Ghosh, head of IMD’s agreement division, stated that the IMD has finalised Durga Devi hill in Nigdi-Pradhikaran for its radar and that construction work was underway.