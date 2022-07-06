Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC assures immediate work to prevent waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > News > India News > Article > Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh four feared washed away

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, four feared washed away

Updated on: 06 July,2022 11:46 AM IST  |  Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
PTI |

Top

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6am

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, four feared washed away

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock


At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.




Also Read: LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,052 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai


A search operation is in progress, he added.

Though rescue team have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said.

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Waterlogging at Bandra-Worli Sea Link gate as heavy rains continue

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

himachal pradesh news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK