Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, four feared washed away

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6am

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.

Also Read: LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,052 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai

A search operation is in progress, he added.

Though rescue team have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said.

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Waterlogging at Bandra-Worli Sea Link gate as heavy rains continue

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever