A first-time BJP MLA, Gupta was sworn in on Thursday as the Delhi chief minister in a grand show of strength by the party

File Pic

Listen to this article Confident Rekha Gupta will work for Delhi's development with full vigour: PM Modi after oath ceremony x 00:00

While congratulating Rekha Gupta on taking oath as chief minister of Delhi, PM Modi on Thursday said that she has risen from the grassroots and expressed confidence that she will work for the city's development with full vigour, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A first-time BJP MLA, Gupta was sworn in on Thursday as the Delhi chief minister in a grand show of strength by the party which returned to power in the city after over 26 years.

As per PTI, soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi government, Modi said in a congratulatory message, "She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister."

"I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure," he added.

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, PTI reported.

Along with Modi, senior leaders of the BJP and its allies were present at the event which was held in Ramlila Maidan.

Our 'Ladli Behna' will take oath as Delhi CM, we thank PM Modi: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Rekha Gupta on Thursday for being elected as Chief Minister of Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

"It is a matter of joy that our 'Ladli Behna' (beloved sister) will take the oath in Delhi... We thank PM Modi for this...," Eknath Shinde said, reported ANI.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Thanking PM Modi and the BJP party leadership Rekha Gupta said, "Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP's high command for having faith in me. I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi. The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people," reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)