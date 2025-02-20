Rekha Gupta took oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, becoming the fourth woman to hold the post. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the event as she vowed to deliver on party promises and prioritise governance.

Pic/ PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi in a grand ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

According to ANI, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Gupta and her newly appointed council of ministers. Six other ministers, namely Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath during the ceremony.

The event witnessed the presence of BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Several senior leaders, union ministers, and chief ministers of neighbouring states were also in attendance, reinforcing the significance of the occasion.

As per ANI, prominent figures such as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu were present at the event.

Having risen through the ranks of the BJP and served Delhi in various organisational capacities, Rekha Gupta is well-acquainted with the challenges and issues faced by the national capital. With the BJP’s election manifesto outlining numerous developmental promises, she is expected to adopt a proactive and hands-on approach to governance.

ANI reports that Gupta is the fourth woman to hold the office of Chief Minister in Delhi, following predecessors from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Gupta has previously served as general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and was a member of the party’s national executive committee. In these roles, she spearheaded multiple initiatives focusing on the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

Rekha Gupta’s political journey began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Having pursued her education at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College, she was elected as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996-97, where she actively advocated for student issues. Her political career continued as she became a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, during which she worked towards developing libraries, parks, and other civic amenities. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of AAS, a non-governmental organisation. In 2023, she contested the mayoral election but lost to AAP’s Shelly Oberoi.

A first-time MLA, Gupta, 50, was chosen for the role over several senior leaders in Delhi BJP, seemingly in line with the party’s emphasis on women’s leadership and empowerment. As per ANI, her selection followed days of intense deliberation and speculation within party circles. The BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8 paved the way for this transition, as the party secured 48 seats, ending AAP’s tenure in power.

ANI reports that Gupta’s appointment underscores the BJP’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership, as she is currently the only woman serving as a Chief Minister in the party’s leadership across states.

Following her election as leader of the BJP legislative party, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party leadership, and the people of Delhi for entrusting her with the responsibility.

Speaking to the media, Gupta described her appointment as a “miracle” and a significant step for women in politics. She assured the public that corrupt individuals would be held accountable, stating, “Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee.”

She further expressed her appreciation for the BJP leadership’s faith in her and emphasised her commitment to fulfilling the party’s promises. “It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and the BJP high command for their trust in me. I will fulfil my duties with utmost honesty. My top priority is to ensure that all our commitments are met, and I will work alongside our 48 MLAs as a team. I never imagined that I would become the Chief Minister of Delhi,” she remarked.

(With inputs from ANI)