The Congress leader also demanded an exemption from GST on all staple food items, like Atta, Maida, Suji, Besan, and other essential food products

Congress MP Vijay Vasath

Listen to this article Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to address removal of GST on agricultural products x 00:00

Congress MP Vijayakumar, also known as Vijay Vasanth, on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and requested a discussion of the pressing issue of removing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural products and essential food items, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance. Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I rise to move an adjournment motion to discuss the pressing issue of the removal of GST on agricultural products and essential food items, which is a matter of great concern for both our farmers and the common people of the nation," Vijay Vasanth stated in an adjournment motion notice.

He further requested that the government discontinue the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all agricultural products, including farming equipment and inputs.

"This will provide much-needed relief to our farmers, who are struggling with high costs of production. The removal of GST would reduce their financial burden, lower input costs, and help boost agricultural production. This is crucial at a time when our farmers are facing challenges due to unpredictable weather patterns, inflationary pressures, and increasing input costs," he added, ANI cited.

The Congress leader also demanded an exemption from GST on all staple food items, like Atta, Maida, Suji, Besan, and other essential food products.

"Secondly, I demand an exemption from GST on all staple food items, such as Atta, Maida, Suji, Besan, and other essential food products. These items form the basic diet of millions of Indian families, and the imposition of GST on these products directly impacts the cost of living for the common man. By removing GST on these items, the government would provide significant relief to the public, especially the economically weaker sections of society, who are struggling to make ends meet," he said.

"Additionally, I call for increased allocation to key agricultural initiatives, such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, irrigation projects, and agricultural research. These programs play a vital role in improving the welfare of our farmers. ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The government must prioritize these areas to improve the livelihoods of farmers and enhance the overall productivity of the agricultural sector," he said.

He requested the government to take a comprehensive approach to addressing the problems of farmers and the common man, ANI cited.

"The steps I have outlined today are crucial for ensuring the prosperity of our agricultural sector and the well-being of the people of India. I hope the government will take immediate and necessary action to address these issues," he said.

The first winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned early due to disruptions. The winter session will continue till December 20.

(With Inputs from ANI)