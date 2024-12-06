The Congress leader said that the scheme has the potential to profit millions by solving water scarcity, supporting agriculture, and mitigating the after effects of flooding

Representational Image

Congress MP Vijayajkumar also known as Vijay Vasanth on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and requested discussion on directing the Ganga River towards Kanyakumari, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hereby give notice for the adjournment motion on the subject of the proposal to channel the Ganga River toward Kanyakumari and its potential benefits for flood control, irrigation, and groundwater recharge. The Ganga River is one of India's most significant water resources, and Kanyakumari, as the southernmost point of India, is of immense geographical and cultural importance. While the idea of the Ganga flowing to Kanyakumari may initially seem symbolic, it holds practical implications that need to be explored for the betterment of the country," Vijayakumar stated in a notice, ANI cited.

He further claimed that by channelling the waters of the Ganga towards Kanyakumari, we could potentially control its flow for various important purposes.

"Flood Control: Redirecting or managing excess water during the monsoon could help prevent floods in vulnerable regions. Irrigation: Providing additional water sources to the dry regions in the southern states would significantly boost agricultural productivity and support food security. Groundwater Recharge: The flow of water along the route could help in replenishing groundwater levels, especially in areas suffering from water scarcity," he added.

The Congress leader said that the scheme has the potential to profit millions by solving water scarcity, supporting agriculture, and mitigating the after effects of flooding, ANI reported.

"It could also lead to an improvement in water management practices across the country. Given the importance of this matter for the sustainable development of our nation, I request the Honorable Speaker's permission to bring this subject before the House for an urgent discussion," he said.

The first session of the winter Parliament started on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned early due to disruptions. The winter session will continue till December 20.

The Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as opposition protests persisted, demanding discussion of the Adani issue and Sambhal violence.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as protests by opposition members regarding the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and other issues persist, PTI reported.

According to PTI, as soon as the House reconvened at 12 noon following the first adjournment, members of the opposition hurried into the Well and started raising slogans and issues of the indictment of Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges and the violence-hit Sambhal.

While few members were in the Well, other members stood in the aisle and raised slogans.

Amid the uproar, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 was introduced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP's Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, requested the protestors to allow the House to function. She highlighted that the voters of the country were watching and their issues must be voiced, PTI reported.

With the opposition members not backing down, Ray adjourned the House for the day.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)