Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the former Congress chief

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulates Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Congress leaders, PM Modi greet Sonia Gandhi on birthday x 00:00

Several Congress leaders on Saturday greeted Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge visiting her at her residence to extend his greetings.

"On behalf of all Congress workers, hearty greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today," Kharge said after meeting Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her courageous and dignified contribution towards the country and the party is inspiring for everyone. We all wish for her good health and long life," Kharge added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the former Congress chief.

"Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said in a post on X.

Gandhi -- the longest serving Congress president -- has taken a backseat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking up key roles in the party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.