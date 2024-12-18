Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi announced that thousands of party workers had already gathered at their office, with the 'gherao' (encirclement) scheduled to begin around Wednesday noon

Congress leaders move towards Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow. (Pic/ X INCUttarPradesh)

Listen to this article Congress plans to 'siege' UP assembly, security stepped up x 00:00

Security was stepped up in Lucknow ahead of the Congress party's planned assembly 'siege' protest on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

All roads leading to the Uttar Pradesh assembly were barricaded, and prohibitory orders were implemented under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a senior official said.

Law enforcement deployed additional forces and established barricades around the Congress office in the Mall Avenue area.

Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi announced that thousands of party workers had already gathered at their office, with the 'gherao' (encirclement) scheduled to begin around noon.

"It will be led by Congress state president Ajay Rai and UP in-charge Avinash Pande," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak dismissed the protest as a mere publicity stunt, claiming the Congress has no connection with the people.

The Congress is surrounded by "misdeeds and its workers are directionless", Pathak said, adding the gherao will prove to be a "flop show", reported PTI.

"The state is progressing rapidly with its all-round development after 2017. The people of the entire state believe that the government has worked to bring Uttar Pradesh to number one position in the nation. The law and order has improved," he asserted.

Ajay Rai on Tuesday accused the Yogi government of using undemocratic means to suppress the protest, alleging that party members were being placed under house arrest in multiple districts.

"The Yogi government, panicked by the Congress' Assembly siege programme, is resorting to undemocratic means. Leaders and workers are being intimidated and detained through police action. This is a shameful violation of democratic values and an attack on the people's voice," Rai had charged.

He promised a strong response to what he called "autocratic attitudes" and warned of a potential state-wide movement if such actions continue.

"This government is trampling upon democratic principles, but Congress will not back down. Our workers are ready to confront the government on issues like unemployment, inflation, and misrule and misgovernance of the BJP government," Rai said.

"The government may erect barricades or use police force, but Congress workers are prepared to fight. We are committed to confronting the government and exposing its tyrannical behaviour," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)