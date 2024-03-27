Congress leaders hold meeting to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls, more names to be announced soon

The Congress has already declared 194 candidates in several states and more will be declared soon

Representation image. File pic

Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss and finalise party candidates for remaining seats for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress has already declared 194 candidates in several states and more will be declared soon.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Wednesday. The elections will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

In the central election committee of the Congress on Wednesday, the candidates for Goa, Telangana and Jharkhand were discussed. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and other members and senior leaders including Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Salman Khurshid, were also present, reported PTI.

The Congress has so far released seven lists, with total 194 candidates nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The latest list with five names was released on Tuesday. Some of the prominent names announced by the Congress so far are--Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Ajay Rai from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi, Digvijay Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Karti Chidambaram, Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor, K C venugopal, Praniti Shinde, Shahu Chhatrapati among others.

Several political parties among the Congress-led INDIA bloc are also yet to release its full lists of candidates. In state like Maharashtra where Congress is contesting elections in the alliance with NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), the seat-sharing is yet not finalised.