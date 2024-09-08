Breaking News
Coupling of Magadh Express breaks train splits in two near Bihars Buxar

Coupling of Magadh Express breaks, train splits in two near Bihar's Buxar

Updated on: 08 September,2024 01:20 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11.08 am between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations

The coupling of the Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, officials said.


No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11.08 am between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations.



Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "Yes, the incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations. A rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials are trying to rectify it at the earliest".


An inquiry will be ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said.

bihar patna india India news national news indian railways

