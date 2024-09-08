No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11.08 am between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations

The coupling of the Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "Yes, the incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations. A rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials are trying to rectify it at the earliest".

An inquiry will be ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said.

