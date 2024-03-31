Breaking News
CPI(M) accused of opposing asylum to Christians in Kerala

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
Agencies |

V Muraleedharan files his nomination papers in Thiruvananthapuram. Pic/PTI

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday accused the CPI(M) of “creating hurdles” in the BJP-led union government’s move “to give asylum to persecuted Christians” from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the country.


While the CPI(M) has objected to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the grounds that it discriminates against people in the name of religion as it leaves out Muslims, Muraleedharan claimed that the stand of the Marxist party was “not to include” any particular community, but “against providing asylum to anyone including Christians”.


Speaking to reporters here, the union minister of state for external affairs said, “I want to ask the church heads what is their opinion about the Kerala government and the CPI(M) approaching the Supreme Court against the law which grants citizenship to Christian believers who sought asylum in India after suffering persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news thiruvananthapuram Citizenship Amendment Act india India news kerala
