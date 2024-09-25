Breaking News
CPI(M) MLA Mukesh arrested in rape case

Updated on: 25 September,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Kochi
His arrest was recorded after the SIT, investigating the case registered against the actor, called him for questioning

CPI(M) MLA Mukesh arrested in rape case

CPI(M) and actor M Mukesh. Pic/X

MLA of the ruling CPI(M) and actor M Mukesh was on Tuesday formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the rape case against him on a complaint by a female actor.


His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court earlier this month. His arrest was recorded after the SIT, investigating the case registered against the actor, called him for questioning.


Mukesh appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters here at 9.45 am and was questioned for three and a half hours. Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.


Actor Sidhique’s bail plea dismissed

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam film actor Siddique in a rape case registered against him based on a complaint by an actress. “Application is dismissed,” Justice C S Dias said. The detailed order giving reasons for rejecting the actor’s plea is not yet available. Sidhique, who was booked for offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), has claimed in his plea that the complainant female actor, has subjected him to the “prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019”. In his anticipatory bail plea, he further claimed that she had repeatedly, for the past five years, made unsubstantiated and false claims of sexual misbehaviour and ‘verbal sexual offers’ by him in a theatre in 2016.

national news sexual crime kochi crime branch Crime News

