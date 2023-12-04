Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu declares public holiday in four districts on Tuesday

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in light of the approaching Cyclonic Storm Michaung

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in light of the approaching Cyclonic Storm Michaung.

The public holiday, enacted under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, will see the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices, including public undertakings, corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the affected districts.

The decision comes as the Indian Meteorological Department issues a Red alert for the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighboring areas. Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' has intensified to a severe cyclonic storm, positioned about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai as of 8:30 a.m. on December 4.

While essential services such as police, fire service, medical facilities, power supply, and transportation will operate as usual, the government urges citizens to take precautionary measures. The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 4 and 5, with additional alerts for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Chennai is already experiencing significant disruptions, with heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in various areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, and Chepauk. The popular Marina Beach is flooded, leading to road closures and traffic congestion.

Trees were uprooted in several parts of the city, causing heavy traffic jams.

The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11 pm today due to the harsh weather conditions in the city. Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

The Indian Army's 12 Madras Unit conducted rescue operations in Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam areas, where heavy rainfall and waterlogging affected residents. Trees uprooted in different parts of the city have contributed to severe traffic jams.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled as many as 60 trains in its jurisdiction ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Michaung on Monday. ECoR has opened a Crisis Management Cell to monitor Cyclone Michaung.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra said, "The ECoR is providing a round-the-clock helpline number for information or assistance for the convenience of passengers. It has intensified patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen and watchmen. Additional Control Room and Disaster Management Cell will be opened at Divisional Headquarters. 60 trains have been cancelled in ECoR Jurisdiction ahead of Cyclone Michaung." (With inputs from agencies)