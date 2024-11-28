Dalit man beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh

Following the dispute, Narad allegedly removed the water supply line from a common borewell to the hotel.

Narad Jatav was attacked on Tuesday evening. Pic/X@TribalArmy

A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by the sarpanch and seven others over a land dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday. Narad Jatav was fatally attacked on Tuesday evening after he and his maternal uncle objected to a road created through their land to a hotel belonging to the sarpanch, Padam Dhakad, in Indergarh village.

The accused, including Dhakad's sons and wife, are on the run. Following the dispute, Narad allegedly removed the water supply line from a common borewell to the hotel. Dhakad and his family then beat him with sticks and killed him, police said. The eight accused booked in the case are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, said police.

