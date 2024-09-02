Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi 16 year old boy dies by suicide probe initiated

Delhi: 16-year-old boy dies by suicide; probe initiated

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

As per the police, information was received at around 5:45 am on August 28 at the Kanjhwala Police Station from a hospital regarding the admission of a boy who was declared dead upon arrival

Delhi: 16-year-old boy dies by suicide; probe initiated

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi: 16-year-old boy dies by suicide; probe initiated
x
00:00

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in the Anandpur Dham area in Karala of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.


As per the police, information was received at around 5:45 am on August 28 at the Kanjhwala Police Station from a hospital regarding the admission of a boy who was declared dead upon arrival.



The local police team responded to the hospital, collected the Medical Legal Case (MLC), and ensured that the body was returned to the family following a post-mortem.


Preliminary enquiries revealed that the boy's death was a result of suicide by hanging in his home, police said.

Neither of the boy's parents expressed any immediate concerns or suspicions regarding their son's death at the outset.

During the ongoing investigation, a suicide note was recovered from the boy's residence. The note is currently being examined to provide additional context to the case.

Further investigation is underway by the police on this matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi police news india national news delhi Delhi Crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK