Delhi: Proclaimed offender wanted in murder as well as armed robbery arrested from Rohini

18 July,2024
ANI

Sanjay Bhatia further said that Sumit Dagar was wanted and was absconding in the jewellery shop robbery case

In a joint operation, the Delhi Crime Branch and Telangana Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a murder as well as a robbery case from Rohini on Wednesday, Additional CP Crime said.


Additional CP Crime Sanjay Bhatia said, "In a joint operation, the Delhi Crime Branch and Telangana Crime Branch have arrested proclaimed offender Sumit Dagar. He had been absconding for the last 2 years. Sumit Dagar had carried out an armed robbery in Telangana in a jewellery shop in December 2022. He had looted 4 kg of gold."


Sanjay Bhatia further said that Sumit Dagar was wanted and was absconding in the jewellery shop robbery case.


He further said, "He had been hiding in different parts of Delhi. He was arrested with a joint effort between Telangana and Delhi Police. There are also older cases registered against him. He was also been arrested in Delhi's Bindapur murder case. During COVID, he got payroll. Along with his friends, in December 2022, he planned the robbery in Telangana. He had been hiding in Rohini. He belongs from Bindapur and involved in criminal activities."

He further said that he was a proclaimed offender and nothing had been seized from him.

