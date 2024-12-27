The victim used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the hospital campus, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Delhi: 54-year-old war boy kills self at hospital x 00:00

A 54-year-old man, a ward boy, died on Friday after allegedly committing suicide at a hospital in south Delhi, the police said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

No suicide note has been recovered. The police received information about the incident at 1:21 am on Friday, an officer said.

The victim used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the hospital campus, he added.

He had been admitted to the orthopedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot, the officer said.

The deceased lived alone and his family members reside in Odisha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Pilot suicide case: Mumbai court grants bail to boyfriend held on abetment charge

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Friday granted bail to the jailed boyfriend of an Air India pilot who allegedly committed suicide last month in the western suburbs of the city, reported the PTI.

The 25-year-old pilot, who lived in a rented flat in in Marol area of Mumbai was found dead in the early hours of November 25.

A day later, police had arrested her 27-year-old boyfriend, and charged him with abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108.

His bail application was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) T T Aglawe. But the detailed order has not bee made available yet, according to the PTI.

The complaint lodged by the deceased's father said the accused and his daughter were residing in the same room for five-six days prior to her suicide. However, on the day of the incident the accused left for Delhi.

As per the complaint, the accused and the deceased had different food preferences and this was a matter of contention between them.

The pilot was a non-vegetarian and the accused a vegetarian. The accused allegedly constantly put pressure on her to change her food habits may have led her to commit suicide, the complainant alleged.

However, the accused's lawyer argued that a case of abetment of suicide was not made out.

"Merely because there were some fights between both of them, it would not mean that the applicant had any criminal intent," he said, as per the PTI.

The lawyer further argued that in order to attract the charge of abetment, it was necessary to show that the deceased was left with no other option but to commit suicide.

(with PTI inputs)