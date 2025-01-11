Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of voter fraud, AAP's Sanjay Singh to reveal evidence

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that a local election officer had "surrendered to the BJP" and was actively supporting their fraudulent activities

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Pic/PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Sanjay Singh will present significant evidence on Saturday, revealing a "massive fraud" allegedly being carried out in the voter list of Delhi by "Gali galoch party," reported news agency ANI.

In a post on X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said "Today at 11 am, Sanjay Singh ji will present before the country big evidence of the massive fraud being carried out by the "Gali galoch party" in the voter list of Delhi."

AAP MP on Friday alleged massive corruption by a political party, referring to it as the "Galli Galoch Party." He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes, ANI stated.

"We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100," Singh stated.

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, "Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality...I ask the 'Galli-Galoch' party to tell the truth before people... People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the 'Galli-Galoch party now..."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of orchestrating large-scale voter fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. During a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the local election officer had "surrendered to the BJP" and was actively supporting their fraudulent activities.

Kejriwal said about the alleged vote fraud, "The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP... The ECI has assured us that they will not allow all these practices to happen and strict action will be taken... The local DEO and ERO should be suspended."

Kejriwal also highlighted an alarming number of fake applications for the cancellation of votes. "In New Delhi Assembly constituency, from 15 December to 7 January, in 22 days, 5,500 applications have come for cancellation of votes... These applications are fake... A big scam is going on... In the last fifteen days, 13,000 applications have come," he said, stressing that people listed in these applications denied submitting them, ANI stated.

(With inputs from ANI)