Arvind Kejriwal is asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the EC will be free to take appropriate decisions in the matter

The Election Commission on Thursday asked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him an opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government, reported news agency PTI.

Not satisfied with Kejriwal’s reply, the EC asked the former chief minister to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to the type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

He was also asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decisions in the matter, stated PTI.

While responding to the Election Commission notice over his claim the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, Kejriwal on Wednesday said raw water received from the BJP-ruled state in the recent past has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

If such "toxic water" is allowed to be consumed by people, it would lead to grave health hazards and fatality, the former Delhi chief minister said in his 14-page reply to the EC.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: PM Modi attacks Arvind Kejriwal over 'poisoning Yamuna' remark

PM Modi on Wednesday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, saying that fearing their defeat in the Delhi polls, "AAP-da people" have turned desperate, PTI reported.

Speaking in a public meeting in New Delhi's Kartar Nagar in the run-up to the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, he also linked AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said, PTI cited.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

Delhi has made it obvious that the "AAP-da" government's excuses, bogus promises, and "loot and lies" would no longer be tolerated, Modi said in an fervent appeal to voters to give him an opportunity to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP rule.

