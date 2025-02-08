Breaking News
Ladki Bahin Yojana: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible
Mumbai: ‘Scrapped Aarey machinery could be turned into art installation’
Maharashtra: Chatbot to replace school attendance registers
GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first Guillain-Barré Syndrome case in 2025; BMC on alert
Mumbai: Housemaid vanishes after stashing stolen cash in flush tank
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Peoples power supreme development good governance won PM Modi on Delhi elections 2025

People's power supreme; development, good governance won: PM Modi on Delhi elections 2025

Updated on: 08 February,2025 04:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

PM Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better

People's power supreme; development, good governance won: PM Modi on Delhi elections 2025

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article
People's power supreme; development, good governance won: PM Modi on Delhi elections 2025
x
00:00

People's power is supreme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as the BJP headed for a big win in the Delhi assembly elections.


Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better.


Development and good governance have won, the prime minister said as he thanked Delhi's voters for giving the BJP a historic win.


"We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India," he added.

Modi said he was proud of BJP workers who toiled day and night for such a massive mandate. "We will now be dedicated to the service of the people of Delhi with more strength," he added.

The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi as the party was headed for a nearly two-third majority in the 70-member assembly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PM Modi BJP delhi elections aam aadmi party delhi India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK