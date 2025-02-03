Breaking News
Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Amit Shah promises to open 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing

Updated on: 03 February,2025 02:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Union Home Minister, while addressing an election rally in the Jangpura assembly constituency, stated that Rs 51,000 crore was spent on the 'Sheesh Mahal,' which belongs to the people of Delhi

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. (Pic/PTI)

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah asserted on Monday that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, 'Sheesh Mahal,' will be opened to the general public for viewing, reported news agency ANI.


Shah lashed out at Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi CM of not being satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal.'


The Union Home Minister, while addressing an election rally in the Jangpura assembly constituency, stated that Rs 51,000 crore was spent on the 'Sheesh Mahal,' which belongs to the people of Delhi.


"In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car, or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and a bungalow as well. He was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal'... Who does this Rs 51,000 crore belong to? It belongs to the people of Delhi. I promise that we will open the 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing... After Kejriwal indulged in corruption worth crores of rupees, should he be voted to power again?" Shah said at the rally.

Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, accusing him of deceiving the residents of Patparganj.

"Manish Sisodia (AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency) has come here. You should ask him, what did he do that he had to leave Patparganj (constituency)? He thinks he can make false promises here now after deceiving the people of Patparganj," the BJP leader said.

Shah further said that as Deputy CM, Sisodia opened liquor shops near all temples, schools, and gurudwaras.

"As Deputy CM, he did one thing: he opened liquor shops near all temples, schools, and gurudwaras. There is only one education minister in the country who went to jail in the liquor scam," Shah added.

According to ANI, in a purported remark to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, Shah said, "The Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan have cheated Delhi."

Notably, the sitting Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia is set to contest from the Jangpura assembly seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri, ANI stated.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi will go to the polls on Wednesday (February 5) and the results of the election will be declared on February 8. 

(With inputs from ANI)

