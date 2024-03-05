Breaking News
Delhi budget: Rs 1,000 monthly for women

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Atishi Singh presents the Delhi State Budget 2024-25. Pic/PTI

Delhi Finance minister Atishi on Monday announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ under which Rs 1,000 will be given monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25.


Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden budget speech. “The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit,” she said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


