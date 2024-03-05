Delhi budget: Rs 1,000 monthly for women

Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden budget speech

Atishi Singh presents the Delhi State Budget 2024-25. Pic/PTI

Delhi Finance minister Atishi on Monday announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ under which Rs 1,000 will be given monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25.

Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden budget speech. “The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit,” she said.

