Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi passes the baton to Bansuri Swaraj for New Delhi LS seat

Lekhi, who has represented the New Delhi seat for the last 10 years, did not find her name in the BJP's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday met Bansuri Swaraj. Pic/X

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday met Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP's candidate from New Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and handed over details of work she has done in the constituency.



The Union Minister posted on microblogging site X, "Met BJP's New Delhi Lok Sabha 2024 candidate Sushri @BansuriSwaraj today and handed over the details of the developmental works undertaken in the last 10 years in my constituency. Passed on the baton to her for continued welfare of the residents of New Delhi. Modi government once again. Over 400 seats this time."



Lekhi, who has represented the New Delhi seat for the last 10 years, did not find her name in the BJP's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. BJP on Saturday released its first list of five candidates for the seven parliamentary seats of the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



The party changed its candidates for most of the seats in the national capital. Currently, the BJP holds all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats.



The party has fielded Bhojpuri superstar and current party MP Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk. Of the five named candidates, only Manoj Tiwari has managed to get a renomination.



Tiwari is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been a Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi constituency since 2014. In 2014, Tiwari joined the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Delhi constituency. He won the election by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. He was re-elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



The party is yet to announce candidates for the North Delhi and East Delhi seats. Bansuri Swaraj, while speaking to ANI, expressed her gratitude to the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards PM Modi, HM Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'PradhanSewak' for the third time," Bansuri said.

