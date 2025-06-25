Breaking News
Delhi: 4 dead, 3 injured in fire at five-storey building in Rohini

Delhi: 4 dead, 3 injured in fire at five-storey building in Rohini

Updated on: 25 June,2025 04:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, located in Rohini Sector-5 area in Delhi, after the fire department received a call regarding a blaze there at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, officials said

Firefighters during an operation after a fire broke out in Delhi building. Pic/PTI

Four people died and at least three were injured in a fire that broke out at a five-storey building housing multiple manufacturing units in Rithala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, located in Rohini Sector-5 area in Delhi, after the fire department received a call regarding a blaze there at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, officials said.


Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the incident was reported from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station, according to the PTI.


The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is in progress.

Search operations are still underway to ascertain if any one is still trapped debris. Police have so far recovered four charred bodies, officials said.

Initially, three injured -- Nitin Bansal (31) and Rakesh (30), both with 80 per cent burn injuries, and Virender (25) who sustained minor burns -- were rescued and taken to BSA Hospital, a firefighter said, as per the PTI.

However, Nitin and Rakesh were later shifted to RML Hospital for further treatment, he added.

At around 1.15 am on Wednesday, fire personnel recovered three charred bodies from the first floor, the officer said, adding that later another body was found.

The fire department officials said the blaze was brought under control on the lower floors by 6 am, but firefighting operations are still underway on the third and top floor due to heavy smoke.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of DFS Rajesh Kumar said that the cooling process is still underway.

According to sources in the DFS, the building has no fire safety certificate or proper area from where people can evacuate the premises in case of emergency.
The firefighter added that upon reaching the spot, their team had to deploy a JCB machine to drill a hole in the wall, after which firefighting operations were initiated.

"Initially we got to know that there was chemical stored in the ground floor for the printing purpose," he said, the news agency reported.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the blaze was received at Budh Vihar Police Station at 7.29 pm on Tuesday, following which the emergency officer along with local police staff rushed to the spot at Rana Complex, Gate No. 2, Rithala, where several people were reported trapped inside a burning building, reported the PTI.

The five-storey building houses several manufacturing units.

(with PTI inputs)

