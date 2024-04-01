Court on Monday sent AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to Tihar Jail after a court sent him to judicial custody. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, sources said.



Sources further mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. "AAP MP Sanjay Singh was shifted to jail number 5 a few days ago," they added.



Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, will remain in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is in Jail No 5, BRS leader K Kavitha has been lodged in Jail No 6.



Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate about the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books.



The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.



Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bagwad Geeta, Ramayana, and a book titled "How Prime Minister Decided", authored by Neerja Chaudhary.



During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remain present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal's wife also attended the court proceedings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.