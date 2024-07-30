Breaking News
Delhi coaching centre deaths: NHRC issues notices to Delhi govt, municipal commissioner

Updated on: 30 July,2024 01:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that three students drowned in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on July 27"

Students stage a protest over the death of three civil services aspirants. Pic/PTI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi government, city police chief and municipal commissioner after the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.


As per the PTI report, the NHRC sought a detailed report from them in two weeks, a statement said.



The Commission has also asked Delhi chief secretary to get a thorough survey done to ascertain the exact number of such institutes and coaching centres that are operating in violation of the prescribed norms across Delhi. The report has to be mention every detail of such institutes, including complaints pending against them and action taken by the department concerned, the statement issued by the NHRC said.


As per the PTI report, NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that three students drowned in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on July 27".

The news reports indicated that many complaints regarding waterlogging were made to the authorities, but "no action was taken".

The commission observed that the contents of the news report indicate negligence on the part of the authorities concerned.

The commission also took cognisance of the death of another civil services aspirant in Delhi's Patel Nagar area.

It has been noted that a few days back, reportedly in another incident of authorities' negligence, another civil services aspirant died due to electrocution while crossing a waterlogged street. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of it, the statement said, reported PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday the Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 13 coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area as it launched action against illegally run classes after three IAS aspirants died as the basement of their institute got flooded following heavy rains, officials said.

A Delhi government statement issued late on Sunday said a civic body team visited the central Delhi coaching hub to initiate action against centres operating from basements.

Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night, it said.

These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.

 

 

delhi India news india news Accident

