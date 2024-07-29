Breaking News
Delhi: 13 ‘illegal’ coaching centres sealed

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

A Delhi government statement issued late on Sunday said a civic body team visited the central Delhi coaching hub to initiate action against centres operating from basements

A coaching centre that was sealed by MCD. Pic/PTI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 13 coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area as it launched action against illegally run classes after three IAS aspirants died as the basement of their institute got flooded following heavy rains, officials said.


A Delhi government statement issued late on Sunday said a civic body team visited the central Delhi coaching hub to initiate action against centres operating from basements.



Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night, it said.


These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.

