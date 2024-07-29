A Delhi government statement issued late on Sunday said a civic body team visited the central Delhi coaching hub to initiate action against centres operating from basements

A coaching centre that was sealed by MCD. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi: 13 ‘illegal’ coaching centres sealed x 00:00

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 13 coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area as it launched action against illegally run classes after three IAS aspirants died as the basement of their institute got flooded following heavy rains, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi government statement issued late on Sunday said a civic body team visited the central Delhi coaching hub to initiate action against centres operating from basements.

Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night, it said.

These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever