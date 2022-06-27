Delhi court refuses to extend Satyendar Jain's judicial custody

Jain, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since May 31, was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital after he complained of reduced oxygen levels last week

Satyendar Jain. File Pic

A Delhi court on Monday refused the extension of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody in connection with the alleged money laundering case as he was not produced before the court. Jain is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Jain, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since May 31, was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital after he complained of reduced oxygen levels last week.

The CBI court at Rouse Avenue also directed the ED to produce him before the court through video conferencing.

Prior to his hospitalisation, the court had on June 18 rejected Jain's bail application. On June 9 also he was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the court hearing.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and others of commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

The ED had on June 6 conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife and his accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering. The recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.

