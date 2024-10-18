Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, in the Delhi excise scam case. He was booked for money laundering through four companies, allegedly linked to him

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration", news agency PTI reported.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

