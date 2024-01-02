Delhi: Minimum temperature settles notch above normal at 8.3 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi

Pic/PTI

The minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 8.3 degrees Celsius on a windy morning in Delhi, the Met office said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

After minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 8.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, reported PTI.

According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog, reported PTI.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level in the national capital was recorded at 84 per cent, reported PTI.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 346 at 6.30 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data, reported PTI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

December 2023 was the national capital's warmest in six years, with the city not recording a single 'coldwave day' during the month.

Meanwhile, at least 26 trains arrived late due to fog in the national capital on Tuesday morning, Indian Railways said, reported news agency ANI.

"26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog," an Indian Railway official said, reported ANI.

Trains which arrived late in the national capital include Bhopal- Nizamuddin, Bangalore- Nizamuddin, Bhubaneshwar- New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal- New Delhi, Howrah- New Delhi Duronto, Chennai- New Delhi, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Prayagraj-New Delhi Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras- New Delhi Exp, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Chennai - New Delhi, Hyderabad- New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Exp, Jammutawi- Ajmer Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Exp, Ferozpur-sey and Ajmer-Katra Exp, reported ANI.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the IMD stated.

Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD told ANI, "During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India and adjoining northern plains. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)