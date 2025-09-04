Incessant rains in Delhi have triggered alarming conditions, with a portion of NH-44 flyover collapsing and the Yamuna River flowing above danger levels at 207m. Waterlogging across low-lying areas caused traffic chaos, while IMD predicted more rain and thunderstorms ahead.

A view of the area around the Kashmere Gate bus terminal after the Yamuna river water level continues to rise. Pic/PTI

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the NCR on Wednesday afternoon as well. Non-stop rains and heavy waterlogging caused traffic congestion. With waterlogging in most of the low-lying areas in Delhi, the authorities instructed people to evacuate the areas.

With incessant rains lashing parts of Delhi and other northern regions of India, the condition in the national capital seems very alarming. Amid the chaotic weather situation in Delhi, a portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region.

While waterlogging is already making the lives of people tough, the Yamuna river has also once again flowed above the danger mark, reported ANI.

Various visuals circulating on social media platforms showed rain sweeping across major roads, including Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh, causing inconvenience to commuters.

News agency PTI also reported that traffic slowed on Mathura Road as vehicles struggled through waterlogged stretches.

While enlightening more about the upcoming weather conditions in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department said that, "The forecast for Delhi is 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.'"

IMD further added that "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for tomorrow, followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5, "thunderstorm with rain" on September 6, and "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8, as reported by news agency ANI.

To take out some positives out of this intense situation, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 80 at 4 pm on Wednesday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the water level reaching 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at around 1 pm. On July 13, 2023, the river reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres.

Showing concerns to the affected families, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday also visited the Loha Pul area and met affected families. She said that the situation was under control.

During her visit, CM Rekha Gupta asserted that "the situation is under control. All necessary arrangements have been made for the residents. Even better arrangements will be provided if needed," as cited by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)