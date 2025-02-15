Delhi records minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature will settle around 27 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, a notch below season's average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature will settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 84 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index reading of 160 around 9 am on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled three notches above normal at 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 66 per cent and 34 per cent during the day.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 134, as per official data.

