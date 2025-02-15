Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi records minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius

Delhi records minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 15 February,2025 01:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature will settle around 27 degrees Celsius

Delhi records minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius

File Photo

Listen to this article
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius
x
00:00

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, a notch below season's average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).


The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature will settle around 27 degrees Celsius.


The humidity at 8.30 am was at 84 per cent.


The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index reading of 160 around 9 am on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled three notches above normal at 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 66 per cent and 34 per cent during the day.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 134, as per official data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Weather air pollution Pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK