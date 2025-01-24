As per Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality on Friday morning at 9 am was 206, falling into the "poor" category

Representational Image

According to the weather department, Delhi's minimum temperature on Friday was 9.8 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees higher than the seasonal average, as reported by PTI.

Since Thursday, the temperature has dropped with the city recording a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality on Friday morning at 9 am was 206, falling into the "poor" category, PTI cited.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department forecasted moderate fog for the day, and around 8.30 am, the humidity was 100 percent, PTI cited.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the highest temperature would hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Several parts of the national capital received overnight showers, with the weather department predicting light rain and cloudy weather during the day on Thursday too.

The rain started in some parts of the city around 12.30 am, with the Palam weather station recording 1.2 mm of rain.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above normal for this time of the season, while the air quality was recorded in the poor category with an Air Quality Index of 264.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Fog disrupts flights in Delhi; cold wave continues across north India

Foggy weather disrupted flight schedules in Delhi on Thursday morning, delaying several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Homeless people remained in night shelters to keep safe from the harsh winter. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents in several areas.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where Mahakumbh is being held, witnessed dense fog this morning. Thousands of people gathered at the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

According to the IMD, Prayagraj recorded a temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.

A thin layer of fog enveloped parts of Ayodhya as cold waves gripped the city.



(With inputs from PTI)