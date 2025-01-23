The rain started in some parts of the city around 12.30 am, with the Palam weather station recording 1.2 mm of rain

Several parts of the national capital received overnight showers, with the weather department predicting light rain and cloudy weather during the day on Thursday too.

The rain started in some parts of the city around 12.30 am, with the Palam weather station recording 1.2 mm of rain.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above normal for this time of the season, while the air quality was recorded in the poor category with an Air Quality Index of 264.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Fog disrupts flights in Delhi; cold wave continues across north India

Foggy weather disrupted flight schedules in Delhi on Thursday morning, delaying several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Homeless people remained in night shelters to keep safe from the harsh winter. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents in several areas.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where Mahakumbh is being held, witnessed dense fog this morning. Thousands of people gathered at the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

According to the IMD, Prayagraj recorded a temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.

A thin layer of fog enveloped parts of Ayodhya as cold waves gripped the city.

Some parts of West Bengal and Odisha also witnessed dense fog this morning. In West Bengal, Sainthia Junction railway station and parts of North 24 Parganas were blanketed with thick fog.

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Odisha's Puri too, as cold waves gripped the city.

A cold wave continued to grip Kashmir valley. Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, and northern Rajasthan on January 23.

(With inputs from Agencies)