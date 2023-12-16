Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, AQI 'very poor'

The IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 346 which comes under the 'very poor' category.

Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla's minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

As the chill intensifies, residents are resorting to various measures to keep warm. While some are looking at night shelters, others are gathering around bonfires to beat the cold.

Adding to the wintry conditions, a layer of fog has enveloped the national capital, further adding to the problems of the people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the minimum temperatures have dipped to between 5-10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Saturday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127 at 10.15 am.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which has the ability to enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Saturday showed Worli's AQI as 97 and Borivali's AQI as 82. Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI was in 'poor' category at 216. While Sewri's AQI and Sion's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 140 and 145, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba's AQI was in the 'good' category at 91.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

