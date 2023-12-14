Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for Parliament security breach

Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the Parliament security breach, sources told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra, reported PTI.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident, reported PTI.

The officials said the case has been registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station, reported PTI.

Leaders of various opposition parties on Thursday held a meeting and demanded that the issue of Parliament security breach be taken up seriously and discussed in both houses.

The leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Several Congress MPs, including Kharge, have given notices for adjournment in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue while setting aside all other business of the House.

While Congress MP and whip Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, party MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain gave a similar adjournment notice under Rule 267 for discussing the issue.

Another Party MP Jebi Mather also gave a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

Some parties are also contemplating meeting President Droupadi Murmu on the security issue and seek her intervention as it involves the security of all MPs.

(With inputs from PTI)