Justice Mithal said allowing interim bail could open a Pandora's box as every undertrial would invoke the same ground.

2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi riots case: No bail for Tahir Hussain as SC gives split verdict x 00:00

Former councillor and February 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on Wednesday failed to secure an interim bail to campaign for Delhi Assembly polls after a Supreme Court bench gave a split verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed Hussain's plea saying no case was made out, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah opined he could be released on interim bail.

Justice Mithal said allowing interim bail could open a Pandora's box as every undertrial would invoke the same ground.

Acknowledging the allegations against Hussain were grave and serious, Justice Amanullah said they were only allegations at the present moment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever