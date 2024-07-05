Delhi: Sale of glue traps stopped across markets after PETA India's appeal

In September 2023, the Delhi government banned the manufacture, sale and use of glue pads, following which PETA appealed to various stores across Delhi to stop the sale of glue traps

Peta. Pic/ X

Following an appeal from PETA India for the prohibition of manufacture, use and sale of glue traps across Delhi, markets in the city stopped the sale of glue traps, reported PTI.

In September 2023, the Delhi government banned the manufacture, sale and use of glue pads, a cruel method commonly used to kill rodents.

As per the PTI report, following the government's decision, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India appealed to Rajmandir Hypermarket, which runs 33 stores across Delhi, to stop the use of glue traps. It also called on all other retailers to follow suit, a statement said.

Rajmandir Hypermarket's CEO, Aditya Mittal, said, "Following the government's prohibition order, we stopped buying these products and also destroyed the stock we already had. We have ceased the use, sale and purchase of these items that harm animal lives."

Following the government's direction and pressure from PETA India, E-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho have also removed glue traps, a product causing immense suffering to animals, from their websites, it said.

"Animals caught in glue traps face a hideously slow and agonizing death as they scream, panic and rip their own skin off in a desperate attempt to escape," PETA India chief corporate liaison Ashima Kukreja said, adding that glue traps, which are trays coated with a sticky adhesive, trap small animals who can suffer for days before dying.

"Wildlife, including birds, snakes, mice, rats and squirrels, often struggle desperately to escape glue traps, sometimes chewing off their own limbs before succumbing to shock, dehydration, asphyxiation or blood loss," Kukreja added, reported PTI.

The trapped animals continue to produce urine and faeces, which can transmit pathogens such as hantavirus, salmonella and bacteria that cause leptospirosis, posing significant health risks, the statement from PETA India said.

PETA seeks action against MLA Rohit Pawar for dangling crab at presser

Animal rights organisation PETA has written to poll authorities and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over MLA Rohit Pawar dangling a crab during a recent press conference and sought action against him, news wire PTI reported.

In the letter to Pawar and District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar, PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said, "It is evident from the video that Rohit Pawar's use of the crab was pre-planned. For a media stunt, unnecessary pain and suffering were caused to the animal."

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals said the act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct, an order issued by Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, 2014 prohibiting the use of animals for election campaigning as well as Election Commission directives, PTI report said.

Following work by PETA India, which highlighted that animals are beaten and terrorised while being used for poll campaigns and rallies, the ECI had prohibited the use of animals for political campaigns, the PETA statement said.

As per the report, in a 2013 notification, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra prohibited the use of donkeys, bulls, elephants and cows during election campaigns and instructed authorities to take strict action against violators, the statement added.

PETA India has also written to Rohit Pawar requesting him to hand over the crab for veterinary care for rehabilitation back into nature.