Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > News > India News > Article > DGCI panel approve Covovax EUA for 7 11 age group

DGCI panel approve Covovax EUA for 7-11 age group

Updated on: 25 June,2022 12:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General Of India has recommended Serum Institute of India’s (SII) vaccine Covovax for children in the age group of 7-11 years

DGCI panel approve Covovax EUA for 7-11 age group

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Drugs Controller General of (DCGI) India on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Serum Institute of India’s Covovax vaccine for children aged 7-11, a source on Friday.

“The Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General Of India has recommended Serum Institute of India’s (SII) vaccine Covovax for children in the age group of 7-11 years,” said the source.




The expert panel recommendation has been sent to the DCGI for final approval.


Also read: Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 341 Covid cases, active caseload at 463

However, DGCI will review the recommendation before nodding for final approval. The expert panel in its last meeting in April had sought more information from Serum Institute over the application, as per the source.

India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, and in the 12-17 age group with certain conditions on March 9.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus new delhi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK